ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Bucks have been playing great basketball recently coming into this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season and enter the game with a 10-31 record. Still, they have won two straight games entering this matchup. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors and will be asked to do much in this matchup against the Bucks. The Raptors can make a giant statement in this game against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks.

The Bucks started the season slowly but have been playing great basketball recently. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard has also been great in the backcourt, where things are finally clicking for this duo. They can make a big statement in this game against a team that has had as bad of a season as the Raptors have entered this matchup in Milwaukee.

Here are the Raptors-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bucks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +440

Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: TSN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has been inconsistent. They are 19th in scoring at 111 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 46.7%, and 21st in three-point shooting at 34.8% from behind the arc. Six Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett as the best scorer with 22.4 points per game.

Scottie Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.5 per game. This offense has a lot of balance across the roster, and some genuinely good talent, but the pieces have struggled to fit consistently together. It has many issues entering this game against a Bucks defense that has been playing much better recently.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' defense has also been a bad unit this season. They are 27th in points allowed, at 118.2 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage defense, at 47.3%, and 24th in three-point percentage, at 36.9%, from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low and leads the team in rebounding at 10.6 per game.

He also leads the team in blocks with 1.2. Then, regarding their on-ball defense, two Raptors are averaging one steal, with Barnes leading the team with 1.5 per game. This is a bad matchup for the Raptors' defense. The Bucks have a good offense, and Giannis and Lillard can take over any game.

The Bucks' offense has been playing very well entering this matchup. They are 13th in scoring at 113.4 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.2% from the field, and second in three-point shooting at 38.7% from behind the arc. Five Bucks are averaging over double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the best player on the roster, scoring 31.3 points per game.

Damian Lillard also leads the team in assists with 7.2 per game. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, they are one of the best duos in the NBA. They get a good matchup against a Raptors defense that has struggled to do much of anything successful this season. The Bucks should be able to score on the Raptors and have the advantage on this side of the court.

The Bucks' defense has gotten much better as the season has progressed. They are 10th in points allowed at 111.1 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 45% from the field, and 14th in three-point percentage at 35.8% from behind the arc. They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis.

Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 11.8 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks with 1.9 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging at least one steal, with Lillard leading the team with 1.3 per game. The Bucks have been one of the better defenses in the NBA, especially recently, and they should dominate the Raptors on this side of the court.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are in trouble in this game. Although Giannis and Khris Middleton are projected to be back from injury, the Raptors lack the firepower to compete against the Bucks. Barrett and Barnes are good players, but this is a different beast. The Bucks are the better team and should win and cover easily in this home game against the Raptors.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -11.5 (-106)