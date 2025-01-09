ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their winning streak on Wednesday night, extending it to 11 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a much-talked-about matchup between the league's top two teams, and the Cavaliers showed why people must start noticing their 32-4 record. It's too early to start talking about the Cavaliers breaking single-season records, but they are on the way to making it intriguing. The Cavaliers will have a slight downgrade in competition for this game as they welcome the Toronto Raptors to town. It'll be crucial for Cleveland not to let it become a letdown spot. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Here are the Raptors-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Cavaliers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Cleveland Cavaliers: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Let's be honest: There isn't much reason to believe in the Raptors in this game. However, we must consider that the Cavaliers played a highly emotional game against the Thunder 24 hours ago, which received massive media attention and was seen as one of the most important games of the early season. The Cavaliers have been proving people wrong all season, but you must believe it'll be challenging to get up for this game. There aren't many stats or records that say to take the Raptors in this game. If you're backing Toronto, it'll surely be on the vibes entering the matchup.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers and Raptors couldn't be on two more different trajectories. Cleveland has won 11 consecutive games and covered the spread in nine. The only games they haven't covered are a ten-point win as 16-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets and an 11-point win as 14-point favorites against the Utah Jazz. The inspiring part for the Cavaliers is they've beaten some of the league's top teams over that stretch, including blowout victories over the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks (without Luka Doncic), and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors have been abysmal this season and are chasing a top draft pick instead of single-season records like their opponents. Toronto has lost nine of their past ten games, with their only win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors' offense has been their issue, as they've scored fewer than 100 points in three of their past five games, including an astonishing 71-point effort against the Boston Celtics on New Year's Eve. Contrast that with the Cavaliers, who have scored fewer than 120 points in just two of their past ten games.

The Raptors have been double-digit underdogs in four of their past ten games and have failed to cover the spread in each matchup. The oddsmakers have a pretty good read on when the Raptors will be blown out, and they are confident it will happen again in this game.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

We could enter this game with immediate regret if the Cavaliers run away with it early. However, we believe in our idea that it'll be difficult for the Cavaliers to get up for this game. Cleveland could even rest some players after playing 24 hours earlier, allowing the Raptors to stay within the number late in the game. At a 15.5-point spread, it can be a blowout, and we'll still cover this game.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: