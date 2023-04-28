The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. Thirty-one young players now know where they will start their pro careers in the league. However, there are still plenty of others waiting to hear their names called. With some picks in Days 2 and 3, the Baltimore Ravens could bring some intriguing talent to their roster.

After looking like a Super Bowl contender for most of the 2022 season, the Ravens’ season did not end as expected. With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury, they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Baltimore had a chance at taking the lead, but a fumble at the goal line was returned for a Cincinnati touchdown.

Despite the disappointing end of the season, Baltimore’s offseason brought fans hope once again. After months of rumors, Jackson ended up signing a five-year contract worth $260 million. Additionally, the team brought Odell Beckham Jr. to help the offense.

To help the duo, the Ravens selected Boston College’s wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick.

Now, the team has four remaining selections in the draft but none in the second round. Because of that, things could be a bit difficult for the front office on Friday and Saturday. Still, the Ravens could find some valuable talent in the later rounds.

With that being said, here are three players the Baltimore Ravens should target after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

With Jackson back, Baltimore needs all the help it can get to keep him healthy. The quarterback missed 11 total games due to injuries in the past two seasons, including the Wild Card game against the Bengals this year.

One player that the Ravens should keep on their radar throughout Day 2 is Dawand Jones out of Ohio State. The offensive tackle had some buzz to go in the first round but did not hear his name called on Thursday.

In 2022, the senior played in 11 games for the Buckeyes, totaling 693 snaps. He allowed four quarterback hurries, no quarterback hits and not a single sack. For his performances, he earned a First-Team All-American selection.

With his help, Ohio State finished in the top 10 in the nation with 490.7 yards of total offense per game. Since Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback, Jones could help open the way for the 2019 MVP to run or give him extra time to find the best target.

Since the Ravens do not have a second-round pick, it might be a bit difficult to get him. They should nevertheless still keep him on their board as a possibility to trade up if necessary.

2. Cam Smith, CB – South Carolina

One position that the Ravens should consider drafting is cornerback. Three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters is still a free agent and has dealt with injuries for the past couple of years. Fellow veteran Kyle Fuller remains unsigned after appearing in just one game in 2022 due to a torn ACL.

A player that is still available on Day 2 that Baltimore should keep an eye on is Cam Smith out of South Carolina. He was an important piece of the team’s resurgence in 2021 and 2022. Notably, the Gamecocks finished No. 23 in the national rankings this past season.

In 2021, his best season, Smith recorded 41 total tackles with 31 of them being solo. He also added 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble and three interceptions. He gave up only a 36.5 quarterback rating when targeted. Additionally, he only allowed multiple catches in just two out of his 11 games.

For his performances, Smith earned Second-team All-SEC honors.

In 2022, the team ranked No. 27 in the nation on defensive passing efficiency at 121.76, according to the NCAA. For comparison, the Gamecocks finished ahead of TCU and LSU in that category, both top-10 programs in the final poll.

Smith could still be available in the third round, so the Ravens should have him as a target with the No. 86 selection.

1. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE – Northwestern

Another area that the Ravens should think about throughout Day 2 is the defensive line. Justin Houston, who led the team in sacks this past season with 9.5, has yet to sign a new contract, leaving a big gap in the unit.

To address the situation, Baltimore could go after Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern. Some projected him to be a late first-round pick, but he ultimately was not selected on Day 1.

In his senior year with the Wildcats, he registered 38 total tackles with 27 of them being solo, nine for loss and a pass defense. He also forced two fumbles and had 5.0 sacks.

For his performances, he earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. He previously received an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior.

While Adebawore was not originally projected to go high in the draft, his showing at the NFL Scouting Combine boosted his stock. One of his most notable moments was when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds. At 6-2 and 282 pounds, he displayed his speed and explosiveness, which likely helped him rise in draft boards.

Adebawore could be available at some point in the third round, where the Ravens could take him at No. 86.