Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens are still facing questions at the quarterback position. Their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is still yet to reach a new deal with the team, and his future in Baltimore is still uncertain. In turn, the Ravens could look to address the position in the first round.

If the Ravens do choose to add a quarterback, they would likely have to move up into the top 10. In the weeks leading up to the draft, they have met with several of the top passing prospects. This includes Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who they met with on Wednesday to finish their top-30 visits.

Following the move to acquire star outside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, the team is without a second-round pick. In turn, they won’t make their next selection of the draft until pick 86.

With the addition of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens addressed a major need on the roster. But with their third-round selection, they will still likely look to add an immediate starter to this roster.

On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore could be set on making yet another move at wide receiver. With another addition, this unit could be among the most underrated in the NFL, for whoever will be the quarterback. Rounding out their pass catchers could also make sense if the team does indeed have a rookie leading the charge on day one.

Another area that the Ravens could look to make a move is on the defensive front. While Baltimore has added star power at both linebacker and in the secondary, the edges are missing a game-changer. In a defensive end class that is full of talent, they could have their pick of strong options at pick 86.

Here are three players the Ravens could target with the 86th pick in the NFL Draft

3. Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, SMU

Heading into the draft, the Ravens wide receiver room is headlined by Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and Nelson Agholor. While this group could be strong, another option could be necessary. SMU’s Rashee Rice could be a strong addition to this offense.

During his four seasons at SMU, Rice developed into a weapon at the wide receiver position. In total, he hauled in 233 receptions for 3,111 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over 42 games.

In his final season at SMU, Rice played the best football of his collegiate career. While taking the field in 12 games, he recorded career highs across the board. He finished the year with 96 receptions for 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Coming in at 6’1″ and 204 pounds, Rice has the size to fit into this Ravens offense. With a 4.51 40-yard dash, he has also proven to have the necessary speed to stretch the field.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Ravens have found success by moving the ball quickly down the field, and slowly breaking down opposing defenses. Rice himself has a playstyle that reflects what the Ravens do. With what he has shown, he could instantly become a factor in Baltimore.

2. Zach Harrison, Defensive End, Ohio State

As noted, the Ravens have made major moves to solidify the defense. With players such as Roquan Smith, Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, and David Ojabo, this group will have no problem getting after the quarterback. But adding another young defender to the group could be crucial. Ohio State’s Zach Harrison could be a potential option in the third round.

While at Ohio State, Harrison became a reliable defender coming off of the edge. Over 40 collegiate games, he recorded 58 solo tackles, 97 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, nine swatted passes, and four forced fumbles.

This past season, Harrison delivered his most well-rounded campaign. Over 13 games, he recorded 20 solo tackles, 34 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Harrison has used his blend of power and speed to regularly beat opposing blockers. Given that he can develop into a more complete pass rusher, he could become an every-down defender at the next level. With the weapons that the Ravens have already added to the defense, he could develop into a key piece.

1. Cedric Tillman, Wide Reciever, Tennessee

Another potential option at wide receiver could be Tennessee’s, Cedric Tillman. If not for an injury-plagued final season, he could have been viewed as one of the better pass catchers in this year’s class.

Over his first three seasons at Tennessee, Tillman struggled to make an impact. But that changed in 2021. Over 12 games, he recorded 64 receptions for 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2022, Tillman appeared set to once again make a major impact. Unfortunately, a high ankle sprain limited him for much of the year. He finished his final campaign recording 37 receptions for 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns over six games.

Tillman is a threat with the ball in his hands and can win anywhere on the field and with his size, he is difficult to contain. In addition, he has the speed necessary to win downfield.

Adding Tillman alongside Beckham, Bateman, and Mark Andrews could give this Ravens offense a legitimate passing attack.