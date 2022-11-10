By Reese Nasser · 3 min read

Published 19 hours ago



The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, have been among the NFL’s best teams to start the season. They currently sit at 6-3 and are first in the AFC North.

Through their first nine games of the season, the Ravens have been heavily impacted by injuries. On both sides of the ball, key starters have missed time.

On the offensive side of the ball, this includes Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and Rashod Bateman.

But amid the Ravens struggling with injuries, they have continued to find ways to win games. Even with three losses on their record, they have not been outscored by more than four points. Along with this, they have scored less than 20 points just once this season.

The Ravens defense has also been reliable, allowing more than 30 points in a game just once this season.

In total, the Ravens have scored 235 points while allowing just 196.

Even with injuries heavily impacting this team so far, there has been one constant for the Ravens. That being their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In the offseason, Jackson opted to not sign a contract extension with the team. Instead, he chose to bet on himself, and this is a decision that could soon prove to be worth it in every way imaginable.

Lamar Jackson is the Ravens biggest surprise of the first half of the season

The Ravens and the entire NFL know just how special Lamar Jackson is. He is an MVP-winning quarterback who has become the face of this franchise.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Jackson put the NFL on notice. He had a starting record of 37-12 and had been dominant in every way possible. During these first four seasons, he had thrown for 9,967 passing yards, 84 touchdowns, and just 31 interceptions. On the ground, he has already proven to be arguably the NFL’s best rushing quarterback ever. He has recorded 3,673 rushing yards and 21 additional touchdowns during this time.

But now, entering his fifth year in the NFL, Jackson has looked to be a man on a mission while leading this Ravens offense.

In 2022, Jackson has been forced to play while missing all of his most important options on offense at times. Yet in the absence of Andrews, Dobbins, and Bateman, he has remained elite, somehow consistently finding ways to earn this team wins.

So far, through the first nine games of the Ravens season, Jackson has once again given defenses problems on both the ground and through the air. He has thrown for 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and just six interceptions so far. On the ground, he has added 635 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging a career-best 7.4 yards per carry. His career total of 4,308 rushing yards is the fifth most ever by a quarterback. He has achieved this feat in just 67 career games.

Jackson has consistently managed to give his team a fighting chance in every game this season, and he has typically managed to earn them a victory.

Following their Week 10 bye week, the Ravens have just one game remaining against a team with a winning record. With Jackson at the helm, this unit shows no signs of slowing down and the wins could keep rolling. If he can keep up the pace on the field, another MVP could be in his sights, and it will be nearly impossible for the Ravens to not give him the contract that he is on the search for.