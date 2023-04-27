Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Lamar Jackson’s contract standoff with the Baltimore Ravens is finally over, and sure enough, Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of his teammates couldn’t be any happier.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, it was reported that Jackson and the Ravens are making major progress in their contract talks. Later on, it was revealed that the two sides have reached a contract extension, with the dual-threat QB signing a five-year, $260 million contract extension to stay in Baltimore.

The contract also has $185 million guaranteed for Jackson, who is now the highest paid quarterback in the league. Lamar is just ahead of Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who was the league’s highest-paid player when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension with Philly.

After news of the deal surfaced, Odell Beckham Jr.–who signed with the Ravens this offseason–quickly took to Twitter to celebrate it and said, “truzzzz” along with a fingers-crossed emoji.

🤞🏾truzzzz — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 27, 2023

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman also didn’t say much about the deal, but he made it clear he’s happy that Lamar Jackson is back. He tweeted a billiards emoji with Jackson’s jersey number 8.

Meanwhile, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey took a shot at the haters and doubters who thought Jackson was leaving the team.

“Y’all thought he was leaving??? and All yall Ravens fans that wanted EDC fired where y’all at??? Also everyone talking crazy about the Ravens for the past 4 months. Screw you! Respectfully,” Humphrey wrote.

With the Jackson saga over, the Ravens can finally focus on preparing for the upcoming 2023 season. It might have taken some time, but Jackson remains a Raven and will continue to do so for at least the next five years. Sure enough, that’s worthy of celebration.