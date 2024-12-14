The Baltimore Ravens are the only NFL team with two Heisman trophy winners from the 2010s era. Derrick Henry claimed the nod in 2015 before Lamar Jackson won the following year.

Henry, Jackson and the rest of the past Heisman winners will soon find out who'll claim the 2024 award. The perennial Pro Bowl running back happens to be a huge fan of one contender. In fact, Henry couldn't help but give an “incredible” take on Boise State star Ashton Jeanty — the lone RB finalist ahead of Saturday.

“[Ashton Jeanty] is incredible,” Henry began with reporters, per the Ravens' website. “[He's] a player [who] is the whole gameplan. Defenses know what's going to happen, and they still can't stop it.”

Henry himself knows that Jeanty is a rare breed when it comes to running backs. Especially with how the Broncos standout impacts the game.

“[We haven't] seen [someone] like that for a long time,” Henry said. “I know he's close to getting to the [rushing yards] record; I hope he gets it.”

Ashton Jeanty could snap streak belonging to Derrick Henry

Henry represents the last RB to hoist the coveted hardware. A running back hasn't won it since that 2015 victory by “King Henry.”

Henry gashed defenses with 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns to cement his case as the winner. Jeanty, however, has delivered more astonishing numbers.

He racked up 2,497 yards and crossed the end zone 29 times — all in 13 games to surpass Henry's '15 marks. Boise State's season and Jeanty's isn't even over yet. Both have the College Football Playoffs upcoming as the third overall seed. The longer Jeanty and BSU plays, the increased likelihood the RB will shatter Barry Sanders' single season record mark of 2,628 set in 1988. Jeanty needs just 132 yards to shatter it.

Jeanty has one big supporter ahead of the Heisman ceremony. It's the past winner Henry himself.

“Yes, running backs, I've got a special place for running backs in my heart, so hopefully, he gets to win it,” Henry said.

Although Henry knows it'll be a challenge for Jeanty to claim the award.

“Him and Travis [Hunter], they've both had a great year. They can go either way, and I feel like, [with] the close ones, it always happens that way; it can get either side,” Henry said. “But they've definitely been balling out, and I'm ready to see [Boise State] in the playoffs [to] see what he does.”

Jeanty and BSU will await the winner between SMU and Penn State in the first round of the 12-team playoff. The Broncos are returning to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time since 2014.

Henry, meanwhile, will lead the Ravens against the New York Giants on Sunday. Baltimore is already a massive 16.5-point favorite to beat New York.