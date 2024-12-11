ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ravens-Giants Last Game – Matchup History

The Giants beat the Ravens back in 2022 by a score of 24-20.

Overall Series: The Ravens lead the all-time series 5-3.

Here are the Ravens-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Giants Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1800

New York Giants: +16.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +980

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ravens-Giants

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens are massive favorites in this game, and that is for good reason. They have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They are the only team to average over 400 yards per game, and they are well over that number. Baltimore is also fifth in the NFL in pass yards per game, and second in rush yards per game. Because of that, the Ravens are third in the NFL in points per game at just under 30. If the Ravens keep up their offensive play, they are going to blow out the Giants.

One area where the Ravens will be able to dominate even more in this game is the run game. Derrick Henry is one of the best in the league. He is second in the NFL with 1,407 yards on the ground, and he is tied for first with 13 rushing touchdowns. The Giants allow the fourth-most rush yards per game with 141.7 yards allowed. They also allow the third-most yards per carry, and they have given up the third-longest rush in the NFL. Henry should not have any problem getting going with his legs in this one.

The Giants have won just two games this season, and they are currently on a eight-game losing streak. In those eight games, the Giants have put up just 13.1 points per game. With that, New York has gained 288.4 yards per game on their losing streak. Over the season as a whole, that number would rank last in the NFL. New York is really struggling right now, and they are showing no signs of improvement. If the Ravens can take advantage of this, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

New York did release Daniel Jones, so they are looking ahead to the future. They are now rocking with a backup quarterback. For the past couple of games, it has been Drew Lock, but he is not expected to start on Sunday as he was in a walking boot at practice. Tommy DeVito is now in line to make the start. DeVito has completed 67.7 percent of his passes this season but has yet to throw a touchdown. The Ravens allow the most pass yards per game, and they do not have to many interceptions on the season. If DeVito can take advantage of a weak pass defense on Sunday, the Giants will be able to cover this spread.

The player to watch in the passing game is Malik Nabers. Whoever is starting at quarterback for the Giants has to look toward Nabers if they want to win this game. Nabers has 80 receptions for 819 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His receiving yards are third among rookies, and his receptions are second among rookies. He is going to get plenty of targets in this game, and he has to find a way to haul those in. If Nabers can do that, the Giants will be able to cover the spread.

Final Ravens-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Ravens should crush the Giants in this game. I will take Baltimore to cover the large spread on Sunday.

Final Ravens-Giants Prediction & Pick: Ravens -16.5 (-105)