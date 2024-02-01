The Baltimore Ravens must get Lamar Jackson help for next season.

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge letdown game that few fans saw coming. Now, the Ravens are preparing for a crucial NFL Draft that could determine whether they win another Super Bowl under Coach John Harbaugh or wind up back among the pack of also-rans in the coming years.

For many fans of Harbaugh and QB Lamar Jackson's team, 2024 was supposed to be the Ravens' year. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs punched their tickets to Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance against Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Recently, the Ravens' biggest needs in the 2024 NFL Draft were revealed. A Ravens assistant coach took his talents to Seattle, but Harbaugh and company may have a replacement lined up already.

The Ravens pick 30th in this year's draft. Normally that would be a major hinderance to getting a top shelf player, but this year's draft is stacked at several different key positions including wide receiver, which happens to be an area of need for Jackson and the NFL's 30th ranked passing offense.

Here are five way-too-early Ravens targets to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL Draft:

1. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan-

Wilson has been unguardable in Senior Bowl practices lately and is projected to go somewhere in the second round.

If the Michigan receiver and national championship offensive hero continues his scintillating play as of late, he could vault himself into first round consideration.

Wilson is widely regarded as the fastest player on former Coach Jim Harbaugh's team. He's a confident player and leader who didn't wow with his statistics but he is the type of guy who will do whatever it takes to win ballgames.

Jim Harbaugh has raided the Ravens' coaching staff for years. Now it's time for his older brother to dip into the Wolverines' talent pool by focusing on Michigan's young stars coming out of college.

Wilson would add a deep threat, great blocker and all-around solid wide receiver who could start from day one.

2. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington-

The Huskies' running game was caught lacking in the National Championship Game with running back Dillon Johnson stuck nursing a high ankle sprain and the Wolverines' pass rush teeing off on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Polk is a top flight wide receiver talent despite his lackluster results in that game (four receptions for 37 yards).

He nearly matched teammate Rome Odunze on the season recording nine touchdowns and almost 1,200 yards receiving.

Polk would be a great fit for the Ravens with their first round pick, or the Ravens could trade back and get him in the middle of the second round.

3. Jer'Zahn Newton, DT, Illinois-

Newton could greatly bolster the Ravens' interior line with his athleticism and pass rushing skills.

He fits the mold of recent Illinois stars at the defensive tackle position with his athleticism and ability to wreak havoc in the middle of the opposing team's running game and passing game.

Newton's name has been bandied about as a possible draft pick for several different teams in the first round, a testament to his all-around skills and ability to contribute on an NFL defense immediately.

With Mike McDonald headed for the Seahawks as their new head coach, Newton is a great pick at spot number 30.

He could help ease the transition to a new defensive coordinator with his raw skills, talent and playmaking abilities.

4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan-

Corum is Michigan's all-time leader in touchdowns scored, a brilliant accomplishment for a running back who became the team's leader this past fall and winter.

Corum is undersized at 5-foot-8 but his lower body and upper body are built like a Mack truck.

For Coach Harbaugh and the Ravens' Corum is an especially intriguing pick. He's been mocked anywhere from the late first round to the late third round.

If Harbaugh and the Ravens can get him at pick 30, it would be a worthy selection. If not, he could fall to Baltimore in the second or third round.

Ultimately, Corum would be a great fit alongside current starter Gus Edwards at the running back position. Edwards is a powerful running back who teams well with Jackson out of the backfield but he doesn't have the star power that Corum possesess.

Corum threatens the edges of the defense with his hard running and tough-to-bring down style. His lack of height allows him to hide behind offensive line, popping free when the defense least expects it on the road to paydirt.

The Ravens' offense would have a lot more bullets in its chamber so to speak if Corum were to join Edwards and Jackson in Baltimore's backfield.

5. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia-

McConkey and the Bulldogs faltered down the stretch of their 2023 SEC Championship stretch for myriad reasons, chief among them health troubles among tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey has proven himself as a big time player who can deliver in the clutch.

He's a sneaky good deep threat who always seemed to come up big in the biggest moments for Coach Kirby Smart's team en route to back-to-back NCAA titles.

McConkey had just 478 yards last season due to injuries and Georgia breaking in a new starter at quarterback in Carson Beck.

In the right system, McConkey can be a steal. He is a terrific blocker and team player who would improve both the running game and the passing game, especially in clutch situations for Coach John Harbaugh's team.