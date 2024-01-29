All eyes will be on Patrick Queen's contract situation after the Ravens season ended with a loss to the Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens came up just short in their quest to make it to the Super Bowl, as they suffered a 17-10 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they are forced to head into the offseason earlier than they would have hoped, and they have some big questions to answer, with one of the biggest of the bunch being the future of star linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Ravens declined the fifth-year option in Queen's rookie contract back during the 2022 offseason, meaning that he will hit free agency this offseason. The problem is that Queen just put together the best season of his career, meaning he will likely cost Baltimore quite a lot of money to keep in town. After losing to the Chiefs, Queen acknowledged that his future with Baltimore is up in the air.

Via Jeff Zrebiec:

“Patrick Queen acknowledged his future is uncertain. Pending FA said he’d like to come back but both he and team have decisions to make. Queen almost certainly made himself some $$ this year.”

Ravens should do what they can to re-sign Patrick Queen in free agency

Queen has been an impactful player throughout his entire career for the Ravens, but he really elevated his game to another level in 2023 (133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 6 QB Hits, 1 INT, 6 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR). Queen's strong play this season helped him earn his first-ever Pro Bowl selection, and a spot on the Second-Team All-Pro squad.

Other teams have surely seen what Queen has been able to do for the Ravens, and that will likely lead to him earning a big-money contract in free agency. With Baltimore having passed on the opportunity to extend Queen already, that could mean that he has played his final snap for the Ravens, but you can never say never, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his free agency to see what ends up happening.