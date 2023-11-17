Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did it against the Bengals again, and broke a Michael Vick-owned record in the process

The Baltimore Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday Night Football, as Lamar Jackson did it again.

The Ravens quarterback threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 more yards on the ground. That makes five straight games for Jackson with 50+ rush yards vs the Bengals. That's the longest streak by any QB vs a single team since 1950, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The previous record holder was Michael Vick vs the Saints for four straight games.

Jackson also surpassed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham for fourth place on the all-time quarterback rushing yards list. Notably, it took Cunningham 16 seasons to reach 4,928 yards, and Jackson just six seasons to pass him. Leading the all-time list is Vick with 6,109 career rushing yards. Cam Newton (5,628), and Russell Wilson (5,167) are in second and third.

It wasn't all smooth for the Ravens quarterback on Thursday night, however. Jackson looked shaken up after getting taken down by Logan Wilson. He was trying to scramble, but his foot got caught which made him stumble. This caused him to head into the medical tent for further evaluation. However, he did look ready to roll again and went back on the field.

Though Jackson was relatively unharmed, the Ravens did lose Mark Andrews to a serious ankle injury. The team also lost wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a shoulder injury. Cincinnati linebacker Logan Smith, who caught tight end Andrews with the tackle that might end his season, walloped Beckham from behind.

Cincinnati fans have surely seen enough of the Ravens in recent seasons. Despite tonight's injuries to key personnel, Jackson is now 8-1 all time against the Bengals.