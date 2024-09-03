To get their salary cap right ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Baltimore Ravens restructured the contract of linebacker Roquan Smith. In doing so, the Ravens cleared nearly $5 million from their salary cap. The Ravens' last-minute move provides some padding ahead of the season and leading into the NFL trade deadline.

In 2023, the Ravens signed Smith to a five-year deal worth $100 million. His $20M per year average makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

Last week, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens planned on making moves to provide the team with some much-needed cap flexibility.

“We will have to make some moves in the coming days and weeks, and we've been planning for all of that,” DeCosta said Friday. “There's a lot of things that we will be able to do. We will be cap compliant, and we will have at least some money to spend if a player is available that we think will help us be the best team that we can be.”

The consummate professional, it's symbolic that Smith was the one player who restructured his contract.

Ravens' Roquan Smith is a team player and most influential team leader

While Lamar Jackson makes plays and headlines, he allows his game to do the talking. Smith often does the actual talking, as illustrated by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith when discussing the Ravens' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“What way to have a bigger show than when the whole entire world is watching you? Regardless of what happened last year, that’s last year. This is a completely new season,” Smith said. “The whole world is going to be watching, people from all over. I’m very excited about our defense, and our offense, special teams as well, to put a show on in front of the entire world, and look good while we’re doing it.”

Baltimore was eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City in the AFC Championship, 10-17.

GM DeCosta spoke about what Smith means to the franchise after signing him to that massive $100M extension.

“Since he's been here, Roquan has been a leader on and off the field, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be great player and teammate every day. There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark.”

Smith and the Ravens will have their opportunity to set the tone for the 2024 season during Thursday Night Football's road game against the Chiefs.