Ravens battered by first-half injuries to Michael Pierce, Justin Houston in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens battled through the first half against the New England Patriots in Week 3. Multiple members of the Ravens’ defense were banged up in the first half, including Justin Houston and Michael Pierce, the latter of whom was carted off the field in the second quarter. According to Jeff Zrebiec, Pierce was carted off after sustaining an injury to his arm and is considered questionable to return. Houston is also questionable to return with a groin injury, in another concerning blow for the Ravens’ defense on Sunday.

Michael Pierce is now down. Looks like he's holding his arm as he comes off the field. Injuries just never seem to stop for Ravens. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 25, 2022

The Ravens have had some brutal injury luck. Calais Campbell was also hurt in the first half but he managed to return to the game before long. On the offensive side of the ball, Patrick Mekari went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

The Ravens’ brutal injury luck continued into Week 3 against the Patriots, and they’ll have to overcome the key absences in the second half as they look to fight for their second win of the season.

Losing both Pierce and Houston is a huge blow to the defense, but the team still managed to limit the Patriots to just 13 points in the first half and actually escaped with a 14-13 lead after the first 30 minutes of game time.

They’ll need their backups to step up in the second half if the likes of Pierce and Houston are unable to return to the game. With Houston sidelined, Brandon Copeland has seen the field more frequently in the first half.