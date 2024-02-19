The Ravens have resigned Nelson Agholor.

Now two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are currently searching for answers after coming up short in the AFC Championship Game at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, despite being the number one overall seed and many people's Super Bowl favorites throughout much of the year. Jackson and the offense looked like a shell of the Ravens unit that dominated opposing defenses for the majority of the year, leading up to an offseason that will be spent sifting through the rubble and trying to figure out exactly what went wrong.

Speaking of that offseason, it seems that the Ravens' brass have made at least one important decision regarding one of the team's key pieces throughout 2023-24.

“The #Ravens have signed WR Nelson Agholor to a new one-year deal before he becomes a free agent next month,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Although he at times drew the ire of the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase for his propensity to commit untimely drops, Nelson Agholor largely performed well for a Ravens receiving core that included the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and others this past season. However, Agholor, Jackson, and the Ravens' offense as a whole were unable to generate much momentum at all in their loss vs the Chiefs, a complete 180 from the team's dominant performance against the Houston Texans the week prior in the divisional round.

In any case, with Agholor back in the mix, the Ravens can begin working on plugging other roster shortcomings.