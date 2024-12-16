After the Baltimore Ravens suspended Diontae Johnson for one game for refusing to enter their Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced that he'll be away for more time.

“We have mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week,” the Ravens said in a statement.

Just before their matchup against the New York Giants in Week 15, there was optimism that he would return in Week 16.

“The hope is that Johnson, who is expected to return to the building on Monday, will find his way back into the good graces of this team and be a key contributing factor for them down the stretch…No reason to believe at this point that he won't suit up for the team again,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on The Insiders.

As of now, it's uncertain what the rest of the season will look like for Johnson and if he will be available for the Ravens in their last two games of the season.

Will Diontae Johnson play for the Ravens again?

Diontae Johnson was the best receiver on the Carolina Panthers before getting traded, as he led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Since the trade to the Ravens, the opposite has happened for him, and he's barely getting the ball on offense. Despite his lack of targets, it hasn't affected Lamar Jackson's productivity, as he's still putting up big numbers.

If Johnson is to return to the field, there's no doubt that he may see some targets, especially if this time away from the team gives him time to reflect. Johnson is still a solid receiver, and when he has the ball in his hands, good things usually happen. For the Ravens to be realm contenders going into the playoffs, their offense is going to need to hit on all cylinders.