While star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens is still unclear, the team is possibly looking to add to their wide receiver room. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team hosted veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a free-agent visit on Monday.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Nelson Agholar has developed into a reliable receiving option. Through 118 career games with three different teams, he has recorded 340 receptions for 4,246 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.

Agholor spent both the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Patriots. Over this stretch, he took the field in 31 total games. While in New England, he recorded 68 receptions for 835 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Now headed into the 2023 season, Agholor is looking for a new home, and for a Ravens wide receiver room that could use an upgrade, he could be a possible option.

At the moment, third-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman appears set to be the Ravens WR1. Along with star tight end Mark Andrews, this pairing will be the team’s one-two punch.

In each of his first two seasons, Bateman has struggled to stay on the field for the Ravens. After appearing in 12 games in 2021, he was limited to just six in 2022. When on the field, he produced a total of 15 receptions for 285 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews was once again the Ravens go-to option in 2022. Over 15 games, the tight end recorded 73 receptions for 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns in Baltimore.

If Lamar Jackson is set to return to the Ravens in 2023, adding firepower to the offense could be key. While Agholor isn’t an elite threat, he is still a talented pass catcher. Alongside Andrews, Bateman, and whoever else the team adds before the start of the season, Agholor could be a key contributor.