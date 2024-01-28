Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin are vital pieces to the Ravens' stiff defense.

This is it. After years of rotten luck, the Baltimore Ravens have made it back to the AFC Championship Game. While they've still suffered injuries, they were able to withstand most of the damage. Their defense has been relatively healthy, but no team that's this far into the playoffs is truly healthy. In particular, the Ravens have concerns with two of their cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin.

Thankfully for the Ravens, both Ya-Sin and Humphrey should be good to go, per Adam Schefter. This is excellent news for Baltimore, who relies on their all-around great defense to shut down opposing teams.

“Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee), both listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, both are expected to play vs. the Chiefs, per source.”

Of course, most of the attention will be on the Ravens' powerful offense. Lamar Jackson's first stint to the AFCCG is also his first season with a reliable receiving core. That, coupled with Todd Monken's schemes and a solid running game, made them favorites to win it all. However, the Chiefs absolutely cannot overlook Baltimore's defense.

The Ravens have perhaps one of the most well-rounded defenses in the NFL today. They have a pass-rush that can pressure the quarterback, a strong linebacker group, and a secondary equipped to shut down any receivers that come their way. Ya-Sin and Humphrey are integral to their defense, since they're likely taking on the Chiefs' best receivers.

In this case, their matchups are going to be some combination of Rashee Rice, Justyn Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and, of course, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' offense isn't as potent as it was before, but with Mahomes as the quarterback, you never know. In any case, this will be a truly exciting matchup to watch.