John Harbaugh provides an injury update on Marlon Humphrey ahead of the Ravens-Chiefs game.

The Baltimore Ravens might be getting healthy at the right time. Mark Andrews is already back from the IR and there's some good news regarding Marlon Humphrey. At the very least, head coach John Harbaugh provided an update for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Humphrey isn't in the clear yet, but the Ravens' head coach is reportedly “confident” that the star cornerback will play, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. If Marlon Humphrey can play, Baltimore will be at full strength on Sunday.

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he's ‘confident' CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) will play Sunday but still doesn't know definitively whether he'll play.”

Baltimore will likely monitor Marlon Humphrey through Saturday and determine if he's good to go. Calf injuries can be a bit finicky, so the Ravens will keep a close eye on their star cornerback. There's a chance he'll be a game-time decision. If that's the case, it'll be difficult for the Chiefs to prepare for Humphrey's presence or not. Regardless, Kansas City would be wide to assume he'll be ready to go.

Marlon Humphrey played just 10 games this season but he was as efficient as ever anytime he played. The Ravens' star cornerback finished the regular season with 26 total tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception. The injury did Humphrey no favors, but his presence is essential for Baltimore's defense. Especially deep in the playoffs and just one game away from making a Super Bowl appearance.

The Ravens' decision on Marlon Humphrey's calf injury should be announced over the weekend. Keep an eye out for any updates before Sunday's matchup.