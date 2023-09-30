The Baltimore Ravens are looking to beef up their roster. Amid a litany of injuries to their star players, the team turned to free agency to add talent. Recently, the team signed former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad. The move was meant to give them help with two of their starting linebackers out.

Now, the Ravens have officially promoted Kyle Van Noy to the active roster, per Mike Garafolo. Given the many injuries to their starters, it's not a surprise t0 see Baltimore elevate Van Noy quickly, especially with a divisional matchup against the Browns on the horizon.

“The #Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy to their active roster today, source says. Just four days after signing to the practice squad, Van Noy inks a deal that positions him to be on the roster for the remainder of the season.

Injuries have once again decimated the Ravens' roster. This has been a recurring theme for Baltimore in the last few seasons. Already, the team is without two of their receivers for Week 4 in Odell Beckham Jr and Rashod Bateman. Their defense is also missing a few pieces in CB Marlon Humphrey and LB David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh.

As a member of the Chargers last season, Van Noy turned in a solid season. He had a total of 46 tackles on the season, along with five sacks and a forced fumble. The Ravens are hoping that the linebacker can turn in the same level of production for their team as their starters recover from their injuries.