The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 4 trying to improve to 3-1 on the season. However, it might be a bit harder for the Ravens if they're missing two of their top receivers.

Both Odell Beckham Jr and Rashod Bateman missed practice on Friday, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Alongside them on the sidelines were Ronnie Staley, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Marlon Humphrey.

Beckham is currently dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Colts. The wide receiver hasn't been able to practice this week after suffering his injury. While Beckham is a veteran with plenty of experience, it'd be a bit surprising to see him on the field after missing a week of practice.

Bateman was able to play against the Colts, but he caught just one pass for three yards. He seemed to aggravate the hamstring injury he entered the week with. Like Beckham, Bateman has been unable to play this week and remains truly questionable to suit up in Week 4.

Through the first three weeks of the season, neither Beckham or Bateman have made the impact Baltimore was hoping for. They rank fourth and fifth on the team in receiving yards with 66 and 59 respectfully. Neither player has caught a touchdown pass yet.

The Ravens will be facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 with AFC North positioning on the line. While Baltimore would like to have their fully arsenal on offense available, Beckham and Bateman's lack of practice could keep them on the sidelines.