By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to activate RB JK Dobbins for Week 14, per Adam Schefter. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is waiving RB Mike Davis.

The Ravens head into Week 14 with an 8-4 record. That mark leaves them tied atop the AFC north with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Cincinnati has been playing an impressive brand of football as of late, so the Ravens need to be at their very best. JK Dobbins’ expected return will benefit Baltimore as they take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Dobbins has been limited due to injury throughout the season. Through 4 games, he’s rushed for 123 yards to go along with 1 touchdown. Has last full season came in 2020, when he posted 805 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns for the Ravens.

The Ravens are hopeful that JK Dobbins can stay healthy moving forward. Injuries have played a pivotal role throughout the 2022 campaign for Baltimore. The Ravens’ rushing attack has been led by quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2022, who has 764 yards on the ground heading into Week 14. Dobbins’ return will undeniably help matters for Baltimore as the season winds down.

JK Dobbins could serve an impactful role in Week 14. The Steelers are listed as narrow home favorites despite their 5-7 record on the season. This is a contest that the Ravens simply cannot afford to take for granted. It is worth noting that Pittsburgh’s defense is just 20th in points against per game, but 7th in rushing yards against per game.

It will be interesting to see how Baltimore performs on Sunday in this AFC North clash.