The Baltimore Ravens recently added six new players to their franchise through the 2023 NFL Draft. Before they get those players on the field, the Ravens have begun ensuring that each of them are under contract.

Kyu Blu Kelly, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees have all signed their rookie contract, the Ravens announced. While exact financials haven’t been revealed, each player is subject to payment based on the round they were drafted.

Kelly was selected by Baltimore in the fifth round with the No. 157 overall pick. The cornerback spent four years at Stanford, appearing in 37 games. He made 147 tackles, 23 passes defended and three interceptions. Kelly was Second-team All-Pac 12 his final two collegiate seasons.

With their final two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, Baltimore went offensive line. They started with Aumavae-Laulu in the sixth round at No. 199. The former Oregon standout made 29 starts during his time with the Ducks. He started all 14 games as a senior, clearly showing Baltimore his potential.

Vorhees was projected to go much higher than in the seventh round with the No. 229 pick. However, the OL tore his ACL and the NFL Combine, lowering his stock. Still, Vorhees made 44 appearances while at USC, including 37 starts. He was named an All-American in 2022.

While all three players were the Ravens last three picks, they’re the first three to sign. Now officially joining Baltimore’s organization, the Ravens will hope that Kyu Blue Kelly, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees will all someday become franchise difference makers.

The same goes for the three players still unsigned in the Ravens’ draft class.