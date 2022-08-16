Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, who fans once hoped could be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, will now look to latch on with his fourth NFL team since joining the league in 2015.

Another unexpected cut: #Ravens are releasing backup QB Brett Hundley, per PFN. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2022

The Packers drafted Hundley out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the first few years of his career as the backup in Green Bay, but got some opportunity on the gridiron in 2017 when Rodgers went down with an injury. He started nine games for the Packers in 2017, completing 60.8% of his pass attempts for 1,836 yards. He finished the year with nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, going 3-6 in his nine starts.

After that he latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, making three appearances for the team in 2019, before joining the Ravens and serving as the third-stringer behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

While he never made a regular-season appearance for the Ravens, it’s still a surprising move to see them part ways with the 29-year-old so early into the preseason. With Hundley no longer on the Ravens’ roster, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown will be the team’s third-stringer.

It remains to be seen whether other NFL teams have interest in picking up Hundley, who could be a valuable addition as a veteran presence in any quarterback’s room.