While extension talks between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have seemingly been on hold since tagging the former NFL MVP, the Ravens made another quarterback move Wednesday.

Baltimore is placing a low restricted tender tag on plug-in starter tyler huntley, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Under this tag, any team can make an offer to Huntley. The Ravens will have the right to match any offer sheet that Huntley receives. In the event that they don’t match, the team will not get any compensation for Huntley, which is a different case than the non-exclusive tag they gave Jackson.

The Ravens would get two first-round picks if they do not match an offer sheet for Jackson.

Huntley has mainly served as Jackson’s backup since joining the Ravens in 2020. He has however made four starts in each of the last two seasons, appearing in 13 total games.

Baltimore went 3-5 with Huntley at the helm and in 2022 he received a surprise Pro Bowl nod after a number of other AFC quarterbacks passed on the event, despite only making four starts.

Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards and five touchdowns in his career, adding three more scores on the ground.

While not yet proven as a starter, Huntley makes for an intriguing case as the leader of an NFL offense. His mobility certainly plays in today’s era, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a QB-needy team took a shot at him.

Could we be seeing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley in new uniforms next season? The Ravens have the final say.