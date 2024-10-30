The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the smartest front offices in the NFL over the past few decades. Baltimore is known for making shrewd moves, such as trading up in the draft for QB Lamar Jackson, that end up paying huge dividends. It appears that the Ravens may have done it again.

Baltimore made a trade with Carolina on Tuesday to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Examining the structure of that trade reveals that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta made another sharp move.

Baltimore flopped fifth- and sixth-round picks to acquire Johnson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Here's where it gets interesting. If Johnson signs a contract that is equivalent to $5 million a year, the Ravens will get a sixth-round pick in 2026 back from the Panthers. This is basically a guarantee to happen as the wide receiver market keeps climbing and climbing. $5 million a year is nothing, especially with the salary cap increasing each season.

This effectively allows the Ravens to acquire Johnson for free, they just have to wait one year to have access to that sixth-round pick.

That is an excellent deal for a wide receiver who figures to become the WR2 behind Zay Flowers. Baltimore still has backup options in Rashod Bateman, who may currently be in the dog house, and Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, and rookie Devontez Walker.

Ravens looking to rebound from Week 8 loss to Browns

Baltimore is still firmly in control of the AFC North, but they suffered a tough divisional loss against the Browns on Sunday.

The Ravens put together a lousy performance that was still almost enough to beat an inspired Browns team. QB Lamar Jackson had a poor performance and RB Derrick Henry did not look like his usual self. Beyond those two offensive stars, WR Rashod Bateman had an ugly drop and Kyle Hamilton dropped what would have been a game-clinching interception.

Lamar Jackson put it best after the game.

“Left a lot of opportunities out there,” Jackson said on Sunday, per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. “Just not making those plays when they come to us. Simple as that. We just got to make them. It’s no big theory behind it. We’re just in a funk right now. A lot of those is big, game-changing plays.”

Baltimore is 5-3 heading into Week 9 and only one game back from Pittsburgh in the AFC North standings. It is easy to imagine Baltimore eventually leap frogging Pittsburgh for the division title.

In the meantime, Baltimore is gearing up for a Week 9 matchup against a frisky Denver team.