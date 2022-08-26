‘Can I get out of here?’: Ravens’ Chuck Clark confirms trade request following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Baltimore Ravens shocked everyone during the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected Kyle Hamilton with their first-round pick. The team’s secondary was pretty loaded, with a cornerback and safety core full of great talents. Despite that, they decided to add another talented safety to the mix in Hamilton.

While it seemed like a sound decision from the outside, some players in the roster didn’t take too kindly to this move. One of these Ravens players was starting safety Chuck Clark, who was a solid piece for them last season and one of their main defensive play-callers. Clark confirmed that he did request a trade from the team following the NFL draft, but it wasn’t granted to him. (via NFL.com)

“Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?'”. And so, I felt like that didn’t happen and I wasn’t just going to give away my spot. If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me.”

Despite his trade request, Chuck Clark didn’t do any of the classic hold-out moves that players are wont to do these days. Instead, the Ravens safety fought for his starting spot the good-old fashioned way. It worked out to his favor, as Hamilton seems to have struggled a bit in his first few practices with the team.

Based on the preseason reports, the starting safety spot is Clark’s to lose. If Hamilton finds his groove, though, the Ravens safety may revisit his previous trade request. For now, Clark is focused on winning football games.