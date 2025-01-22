Buffalo Bill fans made the best of a bad situation for the Baltimore Ravens this week when they raised nearly $40,000 for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' favorite charity, Breakthrough T1D.

According to its website, Breakthrough T1D “funds research for the development of new therapies and treatments for type 1 diabetes” and “advocates for federal research funding toward new technologies and treatments.”

The official Ravens' social media accounts noticed the gesture and thanked Bills Mafia for channeling their support towards a good cause.

“Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes,” the Ravens wrote.

The generosity comes on the heels of Buffalo's dramatic 27-25 victory over Baltimore on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. During the fourth quarter of a tight contest, Andrews made a pair of crucial mistakes that quelled any Raven momentum. With 8:41 remaining in the game, Andrews caught a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson and moved into Buffalo territory before losing control and fumbling at the Bills 46.

Then, following a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Isaiah Likely to bring Baltimore within two with 1:33 to play, Andrews dropped the potential game-tying two-point conversion in the endzone.

The social media blowback on Mark Andrews was swift and severe, causing teammates and coaches to come to his defense. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton told critics, “For anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror.”

From there, Buffalo fans stepped in and decided to provide a silver lining to the Baltimore tight end. The GoFundMe page states, “As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the game-tying 2-point conversion and upset Ravens fans… We want Bills Mafia to donate to Mark's charity for Juvenile diabetes. Let's reach a goal of at least 5k.”

Bills Mafia's gesture to Mark Andrews is latest example of their generosity

This is not the first time Bills Mafia has come through with a charity fundraiser for a specific player.

In 2018, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds left to beat the Ravens in the final week of the regular season, sending Buffalo to its first playoff appearance in 17 seasons.

Afterward, Bills fans began making mostly $17 donations to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation and ended up raising more than $415,000 for the charity.