Several Baltimore Ravens players showed their support for Mark Andrews following the tight end's costly mistakes in Sunday’s 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton also came to Andrews defense.

Kyle Hamilton defending Mark Andrews after his costly errors

“For anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror,” Hamilton said of Andrews after their tough loss against the Bills.

Andrews, who led the Ravens with 11 touchdown receptions in 2024, made two key mistakes against the Bills. He first fumbled after catching a 16-yard pass at Buffalo's 44-yard line in the fourth quarter, ending a promising Baltimore drive.

Then, with 1:33 left in the game, he dropped a two-point conversion attempt after Lamar Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown. Andrews finished with five receptions for 61 yards.

A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has played his entire career with the Ravens, recording 436 receptions for 5,530 yards and 51 touchdowns, all franchise records. However, the 29-year-old experienced a down season, with his 39.6 yards per game marking his lowest average since his rookie year.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen powered through for two first-half rushing touchdowns at a snowy Highmark Stadium in New York, while Jackson and the Ravens were left to regret a series of costly mistakes.

The duel between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

The AFC divisional round showdown had been anticipated as a clash between two of the NFL’s most explosive quarterbacks, with this season’s MVP frontrunner Josh Allen facing off against the Ravens' reigning MVP Jackson.

However, the highly anticipated quarterback duel mostly fell short, as the game turned into a gritty battle that was ultimately decided by the Ravens’ errors at critical moments.

The loss marks another postseason exit for the Ravens during the Jackson era. The two-time NFL MVP, who is the favorite to win the league's top individual honor again this year, has yet to lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl despite owning a 70-24 regular-season record.

Allen didn’t deliver an amazing passing performance in the showdown between MVP frontrunners, completing 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards. However, he guided the offense to rushing touchdowns on three of their four first-half drives and added eight carries for 22 yards.

Bills running back James Cook rushed for 67 yards on 17 carries, while kicker Tyler Bass successfully made two field goals, one of them from 51 yards. The Bills wrapped up the season with a perfect 10-0 home record, tying their franchise record for the most home victories in a season, first set in 1990.

The victory sets up another playoff clash between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the second AFC Championship Game between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, following their first meeting in 2020 in Kansas City. It will be the fourth postseason encounter between the two quarterbacks, with Mahomes winning the previous three matchups.