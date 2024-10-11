As Derrick Henry has kicked off the 2024 season in remarkable style for the Baltimore Ravens, discussions about how the Cowboys might have signed him in free agency have begun to surface. For every broken tackle, stiff arm, and phenomenal run, conversation about how the Cowboys could've signed him instead of Ezekiel Elliott has persisted. Henry joined The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning to talk about his free agency and if the Cowboys were an option for him.

Per Henry, the Ravens were his number-one choice.

“I knew the Cowboys thing just because I live in Dallas in the off-season, that’s basically home. It made the most sense that if the Ravens weren’t interested, because that’s right there, and that just made the most sense but clearly they weren’t interested and the Ravens were, so it worked out the way it needed to be.”

Patrick asked Henry if he gave Dallas any signals that he wanted to come play for them.

“No, not at all. I was just waiting to see if they were or who was interested. My number one option was the Ravens so I was still waiting to see if that was going to come about and thank God it did because the Cowboys sent me the peace sign.”

Derrick Henry has been one of the best runningbacks in the NFL since he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016. But, as he's reached the age of 30, many NFL fans and prognosticators have pondered about how long he'd be able to play at a high level without the wear and tear of high-level play slowing him down. Henry spoke to the doubt that many had about his abilities at his age and experience in the league.

“I think there was doubt everywhere. I mean I think it was doubt there that they didn’t think I was where I used to be. I knew I still had plenty left. You know when that next opportunity came as far as free agency I was going to be ready to showcase that I can still go.”

The former Heisman Trophy Winner certainly can still go. He's continued his high level of play alongside Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Henry is currently #2 in the league in rushing yards at 572 yards behind 49ers Jordan Mason at 609. And he's had awe-inspiring moments that have shown the football world that he still has skills as a playmaker such as his huge 87-yard run against the Bills and his big 51-yard overtime run against the Bengals that put Justin Tucker in perfect position to kick the game-winning field goal.

Henry could be just what the Ravens need to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl, proving to everyone that he's still one of the best runningbacks in the game today. The Ravens face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on select CBS stations.