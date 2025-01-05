Following the Ravens' huge 35-10 victory over the Browns, Lamar Jackson talked with ESPN to reflect about Derrick Henry's record-breaking season in Baltimore. The former Heisman-winning runningback has been a gamechanger for the Ravens, helping them finish the season 12-5 and the third-seed in the AFC awaiting their Wild Card opponent.

On his birthday, Henry finished the game with 138 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries. Jackson reflected on his phenomenal game and season.

“Man, on his birthday? And then I'm standing looking up at the jumbotron and they keep saying, Yo, he's the, he broke the record for this and broke the record for that. It's like, man, it's just King Henry just breaking records, man. I feel like he do that week in, week out, dude.”

in the final game of his first season with the Ravens, Henry set many records. He tied Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on the career rushing touchdown list with 106 career touchdown runs. The total is tied for the sixth-highest in league history.

Henry’s 1,921 rushing yards this season set a new record for the highest total by a player who didn’t win the rushing title. This broke the previous mark of 1,883 yards set by Packers running back Ahman Green in 2003, a year when Jamal Lewis led the league with 2,066 yards for the Ravens. Earlier in the 2024 season, Henry surpassed both the 10,000 and 11,000 career rushing yard milestones. He also hit 100 career rushing touchdowns and 100 total touchdowns at different points during the campaign.

Since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016, Derrick Henry has established himself as one of the NFL's top running backs. He could be the missing piece the Ravens need to push past their obstacles and secure a Super Bowl victory this Winter, proving he’s still among the league’s elite.

Now, Baltimore awaits their playoff opponent as the NFL regular season concludes.