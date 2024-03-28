JK Dobbins is looking for a new home and should have plenty of suitors after getting medically cleared for football activity. The running back is visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, per Adam Schefter, as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles.
Dobbins played in nine games over the last three seasons but is still only 25 years old and has a lot to prove during his second NFL contract. The 2020 second-round pick has shown plenty of promise over the years, but health and staying on the field has been a problem.
Nonetheless, teams are sure to be interested in Dobbins this offseason now that they know he has more than a few months to get up to game speed. Two significant leg injuries two years apart take a toll both physically and mentally. Dobbins is ready to prove he still has what it takes to be a top back in the NFL.
The numbers show that Dobbins has the potential to be elite. In his 24 games with the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins rushed for 5.8 yards per attempt and scored 13 touchdowns. He has four games with at least 100 rushing yards and only one game with more than 15 carries, a testament to his consistency and work ethic.
The Ravens had high hopes for Dobbins but it didn’t work out, mainly due to the injuries. It appears the reunion ship has sailed for Baltimore and Dobbins, but the running back could team up with a familiar face in LA if he signs with the Chargers.
Dobbins has Chargers ties
Though he's only been in the NFL for four seasons, JK Dobbins made connections from his time in Baltimore. Among them is a past rapport with Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Roman spent six seasons on the Ravens coaching staff from 2017-2022, the last four as offensive coordinator. It was under Roman that Dobbins racked up his impressive numbers as a rookie and upon his comeback from a torn ACL in 2022.
Roman is known for having a run-heavy scheme that needs multiple options throughout the season. Dobbins is familiar with and was successful in such a scheme. Don’t be surprised if his visit with the Chargers ends with pen hitting paper.
Chargers offensive outlook, replacing Ekeler
The Chargers will look a lot different on offense in 2024. Though they'll still have Justin Herbert at quarterback, LA will roll out a new running back and a new receiving corps, one that could be headlined by a first-round draft selection.
The Chargers have the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and head coach Jim Harbaugh is ecstatic about the pick's potential. There is loads of offensive talent in this year's draft pool and LA seems keen on pouncing on one of the top receivers in this year's class.
Outside the draft, the Chargers have made significant moves this offseason and said goodbye to several key figures. They traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams while running back Austin Ekeler walked via free agency, signing a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders.
LA already signed a potential replacement for Ekeler in Gus Edwards, another former Ravens running back who succeeded under Greg Roman. Adding JK Dobbins would make sense for the Chargers, but do they want to bank on history repeating itself for Edwards and Dobbins, a pair of backs who've never had a 1,000-yard season?
For what it's worth Austin Ekeler never had a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Chargers, though he did lead the NFL in total touchdowns twice in seven seasons.
With Herbert under center, the Chargers will have a shot in any game. Surrounding their franchise QB with viable weapons is a priority for LA this offseason and it could soon sign another intriguing running back.