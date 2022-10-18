DeSean Jackson set to team up with Lamar Jackson with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have officially made a move for free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson after the injury to Lamar Jackson’s weapon Rashod Bateman.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson’s agent confirmed the signing to the Ravens. The veteran wideout will now be playing in 15th NFL season at age 35.

Sure enough, the decision didn’t come as a surprise to the Baltimore faithful as it has been reported earlier that Jackson is on the Ravens’ radar in the wake of Bateman’s injury. Bateman suffered a sprained foot and it remains unclear when he will be able to return. The team brought Jackson in for a workout on Monday and quickly made a decision on signing him.

The Ravens really need help on their receiving group, especially after the team struggled against the New York Giants in Week 6. Baltimore’s receivers made just a total of five catches for a combined 45 yards.

It remains to be seen if DeSean Jackson can help Lamar Jackson and make a difference for the Ravens, but it certainly bodes well for the team that the former star wideout has something to prove. The three-time Pro Bowler has 632 receptions and over 11,000 yards in his career for 58 touchdowns. Last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, he made a combined 20 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore plays the Cleveland Browns next in Week 7, which should be a great opportunity for the Ravens and the fans to get a taste and see what DeSean Jackson can do for them.