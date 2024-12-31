Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is opening up about what went wrong for him with the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson lasted a very short time in Baltimore this season, after starting the year with the Carolina Panthers.

As a Raven, Johnson posted just one reception for six yards. The wideout is now seeking a fresh start with the Houston Texans.

“I’m going to leave that in the past. Fresh Start here. I had a good time there,” Johnson said, per ESPN. “I got some good teammates over there. Those relationships are still gonna be there. I'm trying to win games and go far in the playoffs.”

Johnson played the last several seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was shipped off to Carolina before the 2024 season. This year, Johnson has posted 31 receptions for 363 yards, and three touchdowns.

Johnson had a tough experience with the Ravens

Johnson lasted just a few months in Baltimore. The wideout was sent to the Ravens from the Panthers at the end of October, for a draft selection.

He famously refused to play in a December game against the Philadelphia Eagles, while a member of the Ravens. Johnson was suspended after that, but things got worse. He was then excused from team activities later on, and finally he was released just days before Christmas. It was clearly a forgettable experience for the wide receiver, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

While it didn't work in Baltimore, Johnson has another shot with a Texans team thin at wide receiver. Houston has several players at the position out with injuries.

“With Diontae, adding him to our team, he's a guy who has talent. He's done it at a high level,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, per ESPN. “He's bounced around a little bit here. It really doesn't matter what's happened in the past, or what the narrative is about. You come here and everything is a fresh start. So we'll see how he can help us, what he can add to our team on the field and off the field.”

The Texans close out the regular season with a game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, before heading to the playoffs. Houston will win the AFC South. Johnson will be tasked to help the team snap a two-game losing streak.

The Ravens, meanwhile, play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Baltimore has 11 wins overall, and leads the AFC North.