The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September.

Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.

However, on Tuesday, Harbaugh revealed that Jones suffered a sprained knee that is expected to keep him out for three to five weeks. That means he could be out when the Ravens play in Week 1 against the New York Jets on September 11.

Travis Jones has been a huge revelation for the Ravens this offseason, and he is largely expected to play a key role for the team in 2022. Hopefully, though, he won’t be absent for long and will be able to recover early.

The Ravens certainly cannot rush him back and risk worsening his injury. Knee issues are always tricky to recover from, so the team needs to proceed with caution. With that said, fans will have to be patient for now and just wait until he is 100 percent ready.

After the Jets in the season opener, the Ravens play the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Should Jones miss the first game of the year, he could very well be ready by the time Tua Tagovaioloa and Miami visits them.