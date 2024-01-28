Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker shared an interesting moment

The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens is going to be underway un about an hour, and there has already been some interesting interactions between members of the teams, as Travis Kelce tossed Justin Tucker's helmet and ball away so that Patrick Mahomes could warm up.

Travis Kelce tossed away Justin Tucker’s helmet and ball so that Patrick Mahomes could have space to warm up 👀 (via @JamesPalmerTV)pic.twitter.com/GfU60G9jaL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce is no stranger to this kind of interaction, as he was seen having a bit of friendly trash talk with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen going into halftime of the divisional round last weekend. This is a similar type of interaction, and it is a demonstration that he has his quarterback Patrick Mahomes' back. Maybe it is an attempt to get into Justin Tucker's head, as he is one of the best kickers, and a miss could prove to be the difference, as it was last week in the win over the Bills.

Other members of the two teams were seen pushing and shoving before the game as well.

Tempers already starting to flare between the Ravens and Chiefs in warmups 🍿pic.twitter.com/tFvuBRGY3o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs won the first road playoff game in Patrick Mahomes' career last week, and this would arguably be a bigger feat. The Ravens have dominated top competition this season, with the blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day standing out the most. The Chiefs faded down the stretch a bit, and many did not believe they would be serious contenders in these playoffs, but they have proved those people wrong over the last couple of weeks.

It will be interesting to see how the game goes, and if there are any more moments like the one between Kelce and Tucker throughout the matchup.