With the Baltimore Ravens altering their offense from a run-heavy scheme favored by former OC Greg Roman to a pass-heavy approach that his replacement — Todd Monken — wants them to adopt, a prominently featured Pro Bowl fullback in Patrick Ricard was facing interesting questions during training camp.

A former defensive tackle at the University of Maine, Ricard made the Ravens' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017, playing on both offense — as fullback — and the defensive line. Ricard no longer plays on defense, with his last snap on that end coming in 2019 and four straight Pro Bowl selections as a fullback from that season and on.

Notably absent for the first 10 practices of training camp as he finished rehabbing from an offseason hip surgery, Ricard has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and made surprising change in Week 3 of Ravens training camp.

Ricard “worked exclusively with the offensive line Monday after he was activated off the physically unable to perform list,” reports ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, speaking to the possibility that the 6-foot-3 and 305-pound Ricard remains on the offensive line, had this to say about a potential position change for the 29-year-old.

“We just want to look at it right now and see what it looks like,” Harbaugh says. “If you feel good about it, then keep moving with it. It's kind of late [in training camp], so he'd really, really have to look good for us to do that. With Pat, you never know. I wouldn't count him out.”

“Pat's quite an athlete,” Harbaugh continues. “He can do a lot of different things. Maybe we expand his role for a little bit of time here and see what he does.”