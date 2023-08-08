The Baltimore Ravens are in the market for pass-rushing help after the roster's sack leader from 2022, Justin Houston, signed on with the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens are hosting free agent and former Cleveland Browns linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Clowney, 30, was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, earning Pro Bowl honors three times while tallying a career-high 9.5 sacks back in 2017.

Clowney then bounced from the Seattle Seahawks to the Tennessee Titans in two injury-riddled seasons before making his way to Cleveland in 2021.

Relatively healthy, Clowney appeared in 14 games for the Browns, totaling nine sacks. But the Pro Bowler's tenure in Cleveland ended in 2022 after he called out the team for “not wanting him to outplay anyone”, implying that the Browns designed most of the pass rushing plays for All-Pro Myles Garrett.

The Browns then sent Clowney home early from practice. Clowney had said there was a “95 percent chance' he wouldn't re-sign with the Browns.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Cleveland released the South Carolina product in March.

Now the Ravens, who lost 9.5 sacks when Houston headed to Carolina, need a veteran presence on the outside to pressure the quarterback.

With outside linebacker Tyus Bowser nursing an injury, David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh will be looked upon to fill the void left behind by Houston.

However, it wouldn't hurt for the Ravens to add a veteran talent like Clowney, who could provide some solid depth and production at a low cost.