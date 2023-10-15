Jadeveon Clowney has been a quietly pleasant surprise for the Baltimore Ravens throughout 2023. The veteran pass-rusher entered Week 6 with one-and-a-half sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits while rotating across Baltimore's defensive line, flashing the natural talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft nearly a decade ago.

Clowney built on that success in a big way during the Ravens' 24-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in London on Sunday, dominating en route to two sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He was credited with a whopping nine pressures of Tennessee quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, too, proving virtually unblockable from the opening kick to the final buzzer.

After the game, John Harbaugh paid Clowney about the highest compliment any first-year Raven could receive from their head coach.

“He's a guy that we didn't necessarily expect to have at the beginning of the season. We've been playing against him all these years. I've always admired the way he plays. His energy level – you can see it,” Harbaugh said of Clowney, per Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “The dreads are flying everywhere. He's throwing his body around. Had the sacks today. Had the run stops today. He's been a great addition to our team. He's a guy that's always been a Raven, and didn't know it until he got here.”

Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year contract with Baltimore in August after a disappointing two-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns. If Sunday's game proves a harbinger of what's to come for him over the season's remainder, don't be surprised if Clowney makes Baltimore his long-term football home.