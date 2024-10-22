The Baltimore Ravens have been serviced by some of the most reliable quarterbacks in the NFL during the mid-2000s and 2020s eras. Lamar Jackson led the team in 2024, but Joe Flacco was at the helm from 2008 to 2018. Flacco spent the majority of his career in Baltimore and later had stints with other teams including the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, Flacco's stance on cheering for other teams is not friendly.

Flacco joined Peyton and Eli Manning on “ManningCast” for Monday night's Ravens-Buccaneers game and revealed his cold-blooded take.

“I don't know how you felt when you guys played, but I literally wish all other 31 teams could lose somehow. So, whatever team I'm on, you know, I'm all for. I don't root for a single other quarterback. I don't root for a single other team,” Flacco said.

It seems Joe Flacco focuses on where his feet are, despite having notable runs with his former teams.

Flacco helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013 after totaling 3,912 yards and 19 touchdowns during the regular season. The following year, he amassed 3,986 yards and a career-high 27 TDs. Eventually, Flacco and Baltimore parted ways. The veteran quarterback then played one season with the Denver Broncos and three seasons with the New York Jets before landing with the Browns in 2023.

Flacco had an impressive campaign with Cleveland, winning the NFL's Comeback Kid of the Year award. He spent the first few games of the season on the practice squad and later became a force for the Browns. In five games, Flacco amassed 1,616 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped Cleveland finish the regular season with a record of 11-6.

The 39-year-old migrated to the Colts for the 2024 season, where he looks to continue to be a leader and help the young squad make notable improvements.

Flacco may not be cheering for the Ravens or any other teams, but he appreciates great football when he sees it, just as he did in his discussions with the Mannings on Monday night.