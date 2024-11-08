The Baltimore Ravens got a controversial stop in the final minute of their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals to move to 7-3, but it was not enough to satisfy all members of the team. Winning most games on the backs of their stout running game and aggressive defense, the Ravens instead had to out-score the Bengals in a 35-34 shootout, upsetting cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

After the win, Humphrey praised quarterback Lamar Jackson for “carrying” the team to victory while simultaneously criticizing the defense. The former All-Pro called Baltimore's defense Jackson's “little brother,” who was being pulled by the quarterback's elite level of play.

“He's special, but we're like the little bros right now,” Humphrey said, via ESPN. “He's carrying [our defense].”

The Ravens swept the season series against Cincinnati with their second win over their conference rivals in 2024. However, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dominated Humphrey and the Baltimore secondary with 428 passing yards and four interceptions in a losing effort. Ja'Marr Chase also had a career night with 11 catches, 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Regardless of their struggles, the Ravens' defense ended up winning the game by stopping the Bengals' two-point conversion attempt with one minute remaining. The play was not without controversy, as replays showed multiple uncalled defensive penalties, including Burrow taking a hit to his face mask on his throw targeted for tight end Tanner Hudson.

Ravens defense's up-and-down season

While at times the Ravens' defense has been stifling in 2024, they have not been immune to getting pushed around at times. Through their first 10 games, Baltimore boasts the league's top rushing defense but has allowed over 20 points in all but two games.

They have looked like an elite defense in certain spots, including limiting the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 4 and Week 9, respectively. But in other weeks, they have looked like a thin sheet of paper attempting to stop an avalanche. Removing the two games against the Bills and Broncos, they have allowed 29 points per game in their eight other contests.

As Humphrey bluntly identified, Baltimore has been able to obtain a 7-3 record largely on the backs of Jackson and Derrick Henry. Offensively, they have averaged 34 points per game since Week 3, going 7-1 in that frame.

Like most teams, injuries have been an issue for the Ravens' defense at times. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce remains on injured reserve and nearly every starter has visited the injury report at least once on the year. Yet, those excuses never fly in the NFL, especially with a team that has a standard as high as the Ravens do.

Once known as an intimidating defensive unit, the Ravens lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in the offseason. Macdonald took the head vacant coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks, leaving Baltimore behind in a state of mild dismay.

Entering the second half of the year, the team addressed their defensive struggles at the trade deadline by bringing in veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White. White, 29, did not play in Week 10 but will provide valuable depth to a championship-level team down the stretch.