The Baltimore Ravens squeaked away with a 35-34 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, thanks to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson‘s incredible fourth quarter performance. Down at one point 21-7, Jackson led the Ravens' comeback and threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to take the game. However, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton left the game in the first half after an ankle injury, though coach Jon Harbaugh shared an update about his condition after the game.

“Ravens HC John Harbaugh said S Kyle Hamilton sprained his ankle and he did not consider it to be a serious injury,” according to senior NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 10: Ravens def. Bengals

Despite a huge performance from Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10, the Ravens managed to take the lead and stop the Bengals on a two-point conversion with 38 seconds left to secure the victory.

The team also overcame Hamilton's injury, as he returned to the sideline in the third quarter, out of his uniform and wearing a walking boot.

However, Jackson's performance didn't escape his coach's attention.

“It starts with Lamar, and oftentimes it ends with Lamar,” John Harbaugh said, via the Associated Press. “But in between Lamar and Lamar, there's a lot of great players out there that are surrounding him. I think that's kind of where we are right now.”

Additionally, Jackson's three fourth-quarter touchdowns and 197 passing yards were also personal highs, which negated the Ravens defense allowing 470 yards and five touchdowns.

“I was telling my guys on the sideline, ‘We have to score. If they score, we have to score–that's the type of game it's going to be,'” he said, via Jamison Hensley for ABC News. “We've seen that from the first snap, but I'm proud of my guys because we finished [and] we came through.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also expressed his admiration for the two-time NFL MVP.

“He's special, but we're like the little bros right now. He's carrying us.”

Additionally, Rashod Bateman, who scored the winning five-yard touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game, echoed his teammate's sentiments.

“We've got Lamar Jackson. I [am not] going to lie to you–if [he's] on the field, we got a chance to win the game, period,” Bateman said.

Mutual respect

On the other hand, Chase showed respect to their opponents even after a heartbreaking loss.

“Honestly man it's just two great football teams going at it. Every time we play Baltimore it's a dog fight, the game's always close to the end.”

Moreover, Chase's big game nearly put the Bengals over the top, as they played without wideout Tee Higgins, out with a quad injury.

In Week 11, the (7-3) Ravens will play divisional rival and the top team in the AFC North, the (6-2) Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Bengals hope to keep their playoff hopes alive against the (5-3) Los Angeles Chargers.