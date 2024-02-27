As the NFL offseason progresses, the Baltimore Ravens face a crucial moment. They seek to enhance their lineup with hidden talents that could propel them to greater success. In their pursuit of sustained excellence, the ability to uncover and acquire underrated players becomes essential. This article explores four relatively unheralded prospects the Ravens should prioritize in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Of course, each possesses the potential to significantly impact the team's quest for championship glory.
The Ravens' 2023 Season
In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens showcased a remarkable performance. Bolstered by a formidable defense and a rejuvenated passing game, they had a 13-4 record and secured the AFC's top seed. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also clinched another MVP title, guiding the team to the AFC Championship Game. However, their Super Bowl dreams were dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, as the season concludes, all eyes turn to the 2024 offseason. Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta confront pivotal decisions ahead, with Jackson's extension offering a solid foundation.
The Ravens' 2024 Draft Context
Baltimore's draft strategy hinges on player retention and potential departures that could create pressing needs. Regardless of free agency outcomes, reinforcing the pass rush with young talent on rookie contracts is paramount. Prospects like Penn State's Chop Robinson, known for his explosive speed and agility, could be ideal late first-round picks. If defensive lineman Justin Madubuike exits, prospects such as Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro and Texas' Byron Murphy II should be early targets.
In addition, addressing the running back position early with talents like Trey Benson from Florida State or Wisconsin's Braelon Allen offers stability. Considering potential departures at receiver, talents like LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. or Oregon's Troy Franklin could bolster the offense. Baltimore should also prioritize cornerback and interior offensive line depth. They can do this with prospects like Clemson's Nate Wiggins and Illinois' Isaiah Adams. Remember that the Ravens hold seven 2024 selections, including two seventh-rounders. However, they lack a sixth-round pick traded in the 2023 draft with the Cleveland Browns.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good players whom the Baltimore Ravens must take during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Blake Corum's standout achievement as Michigan's all-time leader in touchdowns underscores his exceptional leadership as the team's premier running back. Despite his compact frame, Corum possesses the robust physique of a powerhouse. This makes him a formidable force on the field.
For Coach Harbaugh and the Ravens, Corum emerges as a particularly enticing prospect. He has draft projections ranging from the late first round to the late third round. Securing him at pick 30 would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to Baltimore's roster. Alternatively, he could be a viable pick for the Ravens in the second or third round.
Corum's potential partnership with current starter Gus Edwards offers a promising dynamic in the Ravens' backfield. Sure, Edwards provides a robust presence. That said, Corum brings a star quality that could elevate the team's offensive capabilities. He can exploit defensive edges with tenacious running and deceptive agility. As such, Corum poses a constant threat, often evading defenders with his low center of gravity and surprising burst. This makes him a formidable asset on the path to the end zone.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Despite the Bulldogs' late-season challenges during the 2023 SEC Championship, Ladd McConkey's resilience has solidified his reputation as a clutch performer. As a potent deep threat, McConkey consistently rises to the occasion. He has shown his prowess during Georgia's consecutive NCAA title pursuits.
Yes, he was hindered by injuries and adjustments in Georgia's quarterback lineup. Still, McConkey's potential shines brightest within a well-suited system. Renowned for his adept blocking and team-oriented approach, McConkey's versatility promises to enhance both the Ravens' running and passing game. This is particularly true in critical situations under Coach John Harbaugh's guidance.
Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
With the impending decision regarding DT Justin Madubuike's future, the Ravens face the imperative of reinforcing their interior defensive line. Enter Darius Robinson. He is a lanky, athletic defensive lineman capable of thriving as a five-tech or seamlessly transitioning to the three-tech position.
Robinson's disruptive prowess as an interior pass-rusher offers a compelling solution for Baltimore. This is particularly true if Madubuike departs in free agency (as most expect). His ability to penetrate opposing offensive lines aligns perfectly with the Ravens' defensive objectives. This could enhance their depth and versatility in critical game situations.
Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
As the Ravens seek to bolster their pass rush, the pursuit of players capable of winning individual matchups becomes paramount. Yes, veterans like Jadaveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy enjoyed standout seasons. However, Baltimore's defensive success hinges on continually augmenting their pass-rushing arsenal with younger talent.
Aside from Robinson, Xavier Thomas emerges as another prime candidate to fortify the Ravens' defensive front. With a relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and a knack for disrupting opposing offenses, Thomas embodies the youthful vigor and dynamic skill set essential for sustaining Baltimore's defensive prowess in the long term.
Looking Ahead
The Baltimore Ravens will embark on a quest for hidden gems and strategic acquisitions in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the insights provided on Blake Corum, Ladd McConkey, Darius Robinson, and Xavier Thomas, the Ravens have a wealth of options to consider. Each player brings a unique skill set and potential to elevate the team's performance. As the draft approaches, the Ravens stand at a pivotal juncture. They are poised to reshape their roster and try to finally get over the proverbial playoff hump in 2024.