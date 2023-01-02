By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens have secured their slot in the NFL playoffs, but they did not help their chances to win the AFC North division when they suffered a collapse in a 16-13 home loss to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was understandably disappointed after such a loss to a bitter rival, especially since Baltimore was on the verge of locking up the win, as it still had the lead with less than a minute to go in regulation. Instead, the Ravens allowed Pickett to play the hero once again for the Steelers, who went on to put together an 11-play game-winning drive capped by a Pickett touchdown pass to Najee Harris.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

“We have to do a way better job across the board in terms of attacking what they did. They did a nice job. It wasn’t anything we haven’t seen; it was exactly what we saw on tape from them the last three weeks. [We are] just very disappointed.”

Granted the Ravens are still playing without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they blew plenty of chances in the past to avoid being in the situation they currently are in.

More from Hensley:

This was the Ravens’ fourth loss this season after leading by double digits (Baltimore led 13-3 in the third quarter). The only team this season to lose more games after leading by 10 or more points is the Raiders (five), per @ESPNStatsInfo.

The Ravens can still win the division if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 18.