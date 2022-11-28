Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that Lamar Jackson was disappointed by the manner in which the Baltimore Ravens lost on Sunday night would be a complete understatement. The Ravens squandered a considerable lead only to let the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to produce an unlikely upset in what turned out to be a very competitive matchup.

Jackson was so enraged that he decided to go to Twitter and release some of his angst. This is never a good idea and true enough, Lamar’s NSFW tweet against a random fan completely backfired on him. The Ravens’ star quarterback took a lot of stick for the unsavory language he used as he verbally attacked a fan who criticized him on social media. It got so bad that Jackson even had to delete the tweet. As we all know, however, the internet never forgets.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has now spoken out about the incident. The Baltimore shot-caller said that he’s already discussed the incident with his QB:

“I heard about it last night and talked to him this morning,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens reporter Jamison Hansley of ESPN. “I just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world, especially after a loss. It’s not going to be positive. I think that’s reflective in his response.”

Harbaugh then came to Lamar Jackson’s defense, noting that this tweet was completely “out of character for him.” The veteran coach also stated that he’s “never heard him speak that way before.”

The best way for Jackson to come back from this scandal is through football. He will need to set all the noise aside as he looks to lead the Ravens back to winning ways beginning with their Week 13 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday.