Ravens’ John Harbaugh throws cold water on Lamar Jackson injury concerns

There was one thing that stood out about star quarterback Lamar Jackson during Baltimore Ravens’ practice on Wednesday: the star quarterback was wearing a padded sleeve on his arm. Immediately, speculation emerged about a potential elbow injury for Jackson. It didn’t take long for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to address those rumors, and he swiftly put them to an end with his comments. When asked about a possible Jackson injury, Harbaugh indicated the arm sleeve was nothing out of the norm.

"Just a normal course of the season thing. Lamar practiced today, he'll be playing Sunday." Coach Harbaugh on Lamar's arm sleeve: pic.twitter.com/keiTSc6ore — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 21, 2022

“Just a normal course of the season type thing,” said Harbaugh. “He practiced today. He’ll be playing on Sunday.”

It was wise of Harbaugh to nip these injury rumors in the bud before they really planted their roots. The last thing the Ravens need is widespread speculation from fans and media members that their star quarterback is dealing with a non-existent elbow injury.

Imagine Lamar Jackson will be asked about this during his press availability after practice, but he was wearing a sleeve on his right arm and he didn't seem to be doing his usual amount of throwing early in practice. Media, however, can only watch a small portion of practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 21, 2022

While Jackson was in fact wearing an arm sleeve during Wednesday’s practice, Harbaugh made clear it was not injury related. The Ravens head coach also poured cold water on any suggestion that Jackson would not be at 100% for Week 3, adamantly declaring the QB would be playing.

The Ravens are heading to Foxborough for a matchup with the New England Patriots in Week 3, during which both sides will aim to improve to 2-1 on the season.

After a disappointing loss in Week 2, during which the Miami Dolphins stunned the Ravens by overcoming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, not having Jackson under center would be a big blow for Baltimore. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be the case, as the arm sleeve was nothing out of the ordinary.