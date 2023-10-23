What was supposed to be a battle between two heavyweights quickly turned into a blowout when the Baltimore Ravens faced the Detroit Lions. Many expected the two teams to engage in a close, gritty fight. Instead, we saw Baltimore thoroughly dismantle the surging Detroit squad. At the helm of the destruction is Lamar Jackson, who turned in his finest work this season.

You'd expect that after a big game like this that everyone would be hyped up. However, that's not the case with this Ravens team. Head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Lamar Jackson was seemingly not that happy about the game. According to Harbaugh, Jackson was contemplating where he could be better, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I don't even think he's that happy with the game,” Harbaugh said. “When I see him in the locker room right now, it's not like he's all giddy in there. He's thinking about the plays that he could have had. He's thinking about the plays he wants to get better at. That's how all our guys are thinking right now. That's how they should be thinking.”

The Lions have a formidable defense this season, headlined by star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Most of their success came from pressuring the quarterback. Against the Ravens, though, that pass-rush was completely neutralized due to Jackson. The former MVP's elusiveness was on full display, and he showcased his elite pocket presence and awareness as a passer.

The result was Lamar Jackson's second-best showing as a passer in terms of passing yards (357 yards on 21-for-27 passing). The Ravens star continues to disprove the narrative of him being a subpar passer. With enough time in the pocket, Jackson meticulously dissected the Lions' secondary. Even when he was forced out, Jackson continued to scan the field in search of a deep pass.

Still, regular season wins are all but a guarantee for the Ravens ever since the Lamar Jackson era. The true test is in the playoffs: Baltimore has struggled heavily in the postseason with Jackson under center. It's no surprise, then, that Jackson isn't satisfied with just a regular season win, per his blindside blocker Ronnie Stanley.

“He's not satisfied,” Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “He's been playing great and he won't be satisfied until we get a Super Bowl, so I know what I'm getting in my quarterback.”