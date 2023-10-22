Lamar Jackson led his Baltimore Ravens to a rousing 38-6 victory over the heretofore impressive Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Jackson was incredible under center, going 21-of-27 (77.7%) for 357 yards with three passing touchdowns and 36 yards with one TD on the ground. That is an incredible day, but for the Ravens QB, it’s pretty much just what he does.

“Today was Lamar Jackson's 7th career game with 4 Pass TD/Rush TD while completing at least 75% of his passes, the most by any player before turning 30 in NFL history,” ESN Stats & Info reported on social media before noting, “Jackson is 26 years old.”

With over three years to go before he turns 30, Jackson will likely grow his lead in the four-TD category even more. It’s these kinds of numbers that earned Jackson his five-year, $260 million ($52 million per year) contract extension this offseason.

The Ravens' big Week 7 victory over the Lions moves the team to 5-2 on the season and allows them to keep their lead in the AFC North. It also ties them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for second in the entire AFC and either ties them or keeps them one game behind the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, depending on what they do Sunday afternoon and night.

Lamar Jackson has been incredible throughout his career, earning an NFL MVP Award in his second season. However, postseason success has eluded the talented signal-caller, so he surely be happier about the Ravens' win in Week 7 than his individual accomplishments.

Baltimore gets back to action in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.