Justin Tucker does it again. At this point, is anyone surprised when the Baltimore Ravens icon makes game-altering kicks anymore?

It certainly doesn’t make NFL Twitter any less excited about when it happens. They know greatness when they see it. First, it was the 58-yard field goal with just the right amount of gloating afterwards.

JUSTIN TUCKER IS THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/YkaEBcwVyj — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 10, 2022

Then there was his game-winning 43-yard kick that was dead center, because of course it was.

"JUSTIN TUCKER WINS IT FOR BALTIMORE!" Back in action Sunday at 1 pm on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Y7O5qHGo6A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Justin Tucker got all the well-deserved praises from NFL Twitter after the game.

Justin Tucker: worth quarterback money. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2022

Giving Lamar Jackson 1:58 and 3 timeouts to get into field goal range for Justin Tucker is like playing Madden on rookie mode — Master (@MasterTes) October 10, 2022

Didn’t take long before the GOAT affirmation talk began. Not that anyone’s really questioning his resume at this point, but the man deserves his flowers every time he proves himself yet again.

Justin Tucker is the Michael Jordan of NFL kickers 😮‍💨 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) October 10, 2022

Justin Tucker is the greatest kicker of all time — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 10, 2022

Then of course, there was the Evan McPherson talk. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker is the rising star among NFL kickers but even he knows that Justin Tucker isn’t ready to pass him the torch just yet.

Justin Tucker walking by Evan McPherson after kicking his millionth game winner pic.twitter.com/G4twAUzqiU — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 10, 2022

Justin Tucker got Evan McPherson smiling on the sideline. Love these two kickers. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) October 10, 2022

If there’s anyone who deserves a perfect clutch rating on Madden, it’s Justin Tucker. It’s virtually “night night” for anyone hoping he misses a game-winner again after his lone error years back.

Justin Tucker now 25/26 for lead-changing field goals with less than 2:00 on the clock. GOAT — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) October 10, 2022

Kickers own a peculiar place in NFL games. They can be the scapegoat at times but also be the unsung heroes during others – all while player and fan at home watches them do their thing with bated breath. With Justin Tucker, however, it’s basically no sweat.