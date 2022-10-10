fbpx
Justin Tucker GOAT talk floods NFL Twitter after vintage display vs. Bengals

Justin Tucker does it again. At this point, is anyone surprised when the Baltimore Ravens icon makes game-altering kicks anymore?

It certainly doesn’t make NFL Twitter any less excited about when it happens. They know greatness when they see it. First, it was the 58-yard field goal with just the right amount of gloating afterwards.

Then there was his game-winning 43-yard kick that was dead center, because of course it was.

Justin Tucker got all the well-deserved praises from NFL Twitter after the game.

Didn’t take long before the GOAT affirmation talk began. Not that anyone’s really questioning his resume at this point, but the man deserves his flowers every time he proves himself yet again.

Then of course, there was the Evan McPherson talk. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker is the rising star among NFL kickers but even he knows that Justin Tucker isn’t ready to pass him the torch just yet.

If there’s anyone who deserves a perfect clutch rating on Madden, it’s Justin Tucker. It’s virtually “night night” for anyone hoping he misses a game-winner again after his lone error years back.

Kickers own a peculiar place in NFL games. They can be the scapegoat at times but also be the unsung heroes during others – all while player and fan at home watches them do their thing with bated breath. With Justin Tucker, however, it’s basically no sweat.

