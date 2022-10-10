Lamar Jackson’s divine reaction to Justin Tucker saving the day yet again

The Baltimore Ravens appeared to right the ship Sunday night. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 in a pivotal AFC North matchup. After Bengals QB Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a touchdown drive giving them the lead late in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson came right back and led Baltimore on the game-winning drive.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired, sending Ravens fans home happy.

After the game, Jackson was asked what it was like having someone so reliable as Tucker. “Thank God we have Justin Tucker on our side,” Jackson said.

The Ravens kicker has now converted on 72 consecutive field goals in the second half and overtime. That includes an NFL-record 59 straight in the fourth quarter and OT. In other words, he is automatic as the league has ever seen when it counts.

Tucker has long seen been considered the greatest kicker of all-time. The only thing missing on his resume is a championship.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense got out to a quick start on Sunday. They build an early 10-0 lead, only to see Burrow and the Bengals come right back. Baltimore has had a problem blowing leads this season. They let the Miami Dolphins erase a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to lose 42-38 in Week 2. Two weeks later, the Bills came back from down 17 points to beat the Ravens 23-20.

So, it was nice to see Baltimore finish a game this season. The secondary finally played a solid game, holding Burrow to 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Baltimore sits atop the division alone and has a matchup with the upstart New York Giants on tap.