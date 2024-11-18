Entering Week 11, the Baltimore Ravens' longtime kicker, Justin Tucker, had been known as the most accurate kicker in NFL history. However, following the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, that is no longer the case.

After going just 1-for-3 on his field goal attempts in Week 11, Tucker's career accuracy dropped down to 89.348 percent. It dipped just low enough for him to lose his title as the most accurate kicker of all time, falling behind Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro, per Pro Football Reference. For the time being, Pineiro is just a touch better at 89.381 percent in his five-year career.

Including Pineiro and Tucker, every member of the top five most accurate kickers of all time is an active player. Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders and Chris Bowell of the Steelers complete the list. The Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn and the Atlanta Falcons' Younghoe Koo are also in the top 10.

Throughout his 13 years in the NFL, Tucker has been a beacon of consistency that has generated his reputation as arguably the greatest kicker of all time. His reputation is what shocked fans when he missed his first two attempts of Week 11; both in the first quarter.

Ravens fall to 7-4 in two-point loss

Despite missing two kicks early in the game, Tucker would nail a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter. However, it would not be enough in the end as the Ravens lost a razor-thin 16-14 battle to the Steelers to drop to 7-4.

In a defensive battle as tight as the game was, it is difficult not to look at Tucker's two misses as a difference-maker. Tucker's two misses give him six total failed attempts on the year which is already more than he had in all of 2023. In 2024 alone, Tucker is just 16-for-22, making his 72.7 percent accuracy the third-worst among active kickers on the year.

Tucker's lowly hit rate is only above Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dustin Hopkins of the Cleveland Browns. Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets has a league-low 60 percent accuracy but is currently inactive on injured reserve. Hopkins is one of the only kickers who had a worse Week 11 than Tucker as he went 0-for-2 against the New Orleans Saints, including a missed 27-yard chip shot.

The six misses for Tucker is also the second-lowest mark in the league. Only Fairbairn has missed more kicks than he has in 2024 with seven unsuccessful attempts.